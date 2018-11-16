Traveling this Thanksgiving? A look at the construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Construction season never ends. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

The Crowbar Road Bridge over I-43 South will reopen by Friday evening (11/16)

All work on WIS 100 at I-94 will be complete by Tuesday morning (11/20). All lanes and ramp turning movements will reopen and the Hank Aaron State Trail will open prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

A heads up for Thanksgiving travelers to allow some extra time when traveling I-94 North / South in Racine and Milwaukee Counties next week especially when heading to the airport as delays may occur through the work zones. Good news for those who regularly travel this route, crews are looking to have 3 lanes open in each direction by early December.