× 3-month-old suffers significant brain damage after being exposed to cocaine

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Detectives in Pinellas County, Florida have arrested a woman they say is responsible for exposing a 3-month-old baby boy to cocaine, causing significant brain damage.

The baby was in the care of Angelica Lopez, 29, when he was exposed to the drug. Detectives say he showed signs of distress, but Lopez waited 11 hours before seeking medical attention for him.

By the time Lopez got medical attention for him, the baby had suffered significant brain damage and still had cocaine in his system, according to detectives.

Lopez later admitted to detectives that while the baby was in her care she was preparing cocaine to be sold from the apartment she shared with the infant. She also admitted to waiting before she took him to get medical attention.

She is facing charges for felony child neglect with great bodily harm. She was arrested by the Clearwater Police Department on Thursday and is being held without bond.

The relationship between Lopez and the infant is unknown at this time.