Milwaukee Bucks assign Sterling Brown to the Wisconsin Herd

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Sterling Brown to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

According to a news release from the Bucks, Brown is averaging 22.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game with the Herd this season.

Brown will be in uniform tonight for the Herd as they take on the Windy City Bulls at Menomonie Arena in Oshkosh. He will be joined by fellow Bucks player Christian Wood, who has also been assigned to the Herd.