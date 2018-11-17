Children’s book increases awareness of sexual abuse, sex trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Author Elizabeth Brown stopped by the FOX6 Wake Up studios on Saturday, Nov. 17 to discuss her book "Lizzy Bee the Busy Bee: "It's Okay To Tell!"

Co-authored by her daughter Amazshea Lee, the book helps parents and teachers educate children on the awareness of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

About "Lizzy Bee the Busy Bee: It's Okay To Tell!" (website)

Let Lizzy Bee teach you how to keep yourself and your family safe by providing effective communication on the following topics: The power in your voice; What's not an appropriate touch; Bullying and inappropriate behaviors, bribes and threats, as well as when and where to go for help, and what to do if the people you are turning to for help don't listen.

Brown is an advocate of sexual abuse awareness with a powerful story. "Lizzy Bee the Busy Bee: It's Okay To Tell" can be found on Amazon HERE.