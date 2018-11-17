× McDonald’s manager accused of taking photos of 10-year-old in restaurant bathroom stall

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A manager at an Indiana McDonald’s is accused of taking a photo of a young boy in one of the restaurant’s bathroom stalls.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the McDonald’s on State Road 46 West Friday afternoon.

The 10-year-old boy told deputies that he was using the bathroom when he saw a cell phone being held over top of the stall door. The child was able to describe the design of the phone case and the shoes that the suspected voyeur was wearing.

Detectives examined surveillance video from the restaurant and noticed one man enter the bathroom after the boy and leave before the boy came out. An employee at the restaurant identified the man who entered the bathroom as one of the store’s managers.

The 35-year-old was arrested by police Friday and is facing charges of attempted child molesting and voyeurism. No official charges have been filed at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.