Mom charged after OWI arrest leads to 4-year-old being found in tow lot

MILWAUKEE — The 28-year-old Milwaukee mother arrested for operating while intoxicated with children in her vehicle has been officially charged. A criminal complaint indicates this is not the first time Blair Springfield has been accused of drinking with kids in her car.

In court on Saturday, Nov. 17 — Springfield pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

Following her arrest late Monday night, Nov. 12 a 4-year-old child inside the vehicle was subsequently left inside and taken to the city tow lot and left there until morning. Prosecutors say Springfield did not mention the little girl was sleeping in the backseat. The incident prompted City of Milwaukee officials to respond and investigations are ongoing into how exactly the girl was overlooked.

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, Sept. 14 officials were called to the McDonalds near 27th and Capitol where Springfield was reportedly unconscious and unresponsive in the drive thru. The complaint indicates five children, ages 1, 4, 4, 5 and 7, were in the vehicle at the time.

The criminal complaint says Springfield’s eyes appeared bloodshot and her speech was slurred. Officials saw empty bottles of vodka within reach of Springfield inside the vehicle. Authorities say they needed to use Narcan to revive Springfield, and she was taken into custody where a blood draw determined she had a BAC of .243.

Late Monday night, Nov. 12, authorities located a minivan near 39th and Forest Home where two “intoxicated” women were observed inside the vehicle. The criminal complaint says the officer observed Springfield “slumped over” in the vehicle and also saw an infant without a car seat.

According to the criminal complaint, Springfield nearly “fell out of the vehicle” and needed to be left in her seat. Authorities say Springfield again had slurred speech, and could not keep her balance when she exited the vehicle.

Springfield was taken into custody and her 1-year-old child was taken from the vehicle. However, her 4-year-old child was left in the back seat and taken to a City of Milwaukee tow lot and left until morning.

Springfield is set to appear in court on Saturday, Nov. 17.