Milwaukee officials team up with Messmer St. Rose to serve Thanksgiving meals

MILWAUKEE — Messmer High School students got plenty of help serving an early Thanksgiving meal on Saturday, Nov. 17.

The Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped the high schoolers serve food at Messmer St. Rose School.

PHOTO GALLERY

They were serving the younger students and their families. In all, they expected to hand out meals to around 400 people.

“So often people see us only in the worst of times, or maybe they’ve never experienced what a firefighter does except for what they’ve seen on TV, so it’s nice for us to be able to show them a different side of who we are and that we’re real people just like them,” said Michael Ball, Milwaukee Fire Department.

On the menu: 30 turkeys, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.