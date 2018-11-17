Silver Alert: Search is on for 77-year-old John Mattick of Big Bend

BIG BEND — A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old John Mattick of Big Bend. He was last seen on Friday, Nov. 16.

According to officials, Mattick left in his vehicle sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for a fish fry in Waterford and did not arrive to his destination.

Mattick has been diagnosed with dementia and does not have his diabetes medication with him.

Mattick is described as male, white, standing 5’11”, weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, possibly jeans and glasses.

Mattick was seen driving a 2010 blue Honda Fit with Wisconsin license plate 930-VTD.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of John Mattick, please contact the Village of Big Bend Police Department at 262-662-2311.