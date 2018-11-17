The holidays come alive at Fiserv Forum’s Christkindlmarket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Weeks away from the holidays and already the Christmas bug has hit Milwaukee, and it has been hit hard with the arrival of Christkindlmarket outside Fiserv Forum.

Drinks are pouring and holiday music is filling the air. Christmas has come to town.

"I think it's way too early for Christmas, but I think we can still do it," said Liam Hermann, visited Christkindlmarket with family.

Saturday, Nov. 17 was opening day of the Christkindlmarket in Milwaukee. The Hermann family made a morning out of it.

"It's nice and open. There's a lot to see," said Michelle Hermann, Christkindlmarket visitor.

"It's nice to see some of the construction finally finished and come out here and enjoy some of what Milwaukee has to offer," said Jeff Hermann, visited Christkindlmarket with family.

The Christmas-themed market is filled with vendors known to sell items with a strong German holiday influence.

"We have lots of ornaments, pyramids, schwibbogens, smokers, and hummels, and collectables," said Janet Yuhas, Kathe Wohlfahrt, vendor.

One of the pillars of the market is the handcrafted holiday decorations.

"You'll see everything that you see in the other markets here, and you don't have to travel to Chicago to get them," said Yuhas.

Despite it being an outdoor market, veteran and amateur shoppers can warm up with a hot drink.

"I think being the first year, that it will just keep growing," said Adam Osterhaus, Christkindlmarket visitor. "I think Milwaukee people will love this."

Whether you walk the plaza outside Fiserv Forum or you get pulled through it, it's a holiday destination visitors say they want to get lost in.

"I think it's really fun. I think it's a big opportunity for people that have fun with their family, hang out with them," said Liam Hermann.

The Christkindlmarket runs through Dec. 31. The only day it will be closed is Christmas Day, Dec. 25. CLICK HERE for more information on hours.