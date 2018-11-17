West Allis firefighters canvass neighborhoods testing smoke alarms, handing out new ones

WEST ALLIS — A major effort to keep our families and our homes safe this holiday season took place on Saturday, Nov. 17.

The West Allis Fire Department went door to door offering to install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and to replace alarm batteries.

The group canvassed areas where a high number of fires occurred over the past year.

“It’s important for them to have the appropriate fire coverage,” said Lieutenant Michael Wright, West Allis Fire Department.

Firefighters say it’s especially important this time of year to make sure your home is protected as people fire up their furnaces and turn on extra winter-related appliances.

The West Allis Fire Department hopes to hit approximately 100 homes in the area.