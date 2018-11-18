× 17-year-old Walmart employee praised for returning customer’s lost Louis Vuitton purse

FAIRHOPE, Ala. — A Walmart employee didn’t think twice when he found a Louis Vuitton purse stuffed with cash in the parking lot. He immediately took it inside to a store manager. Days later, the 17-year-old was praised by the community for his good deed.

Drew Robinson met the woman who owned the purse, Garilynn Gillespie, a hairdresser.

“Immediately when [Walmart told me they had my purse] my stomach dropped because I knew what was in it,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie admitted it had been a hectic day when she left her purse in a shopping cart in the superstore’s parking lot. Luckily, Robinson spotted it.

“I didn’t even think about how much cash would be in it. I did realize it was a Louis Vuitton purse, but that didn’t affect my decision at all,” Robinson said.

Robinson, who has worked at the Walmart store for about six months, was showered with praise on Facebook after one of Gillespie’s friends mentioned his good deed on the popular page, “What’s Happening in Fairhope?”

Robinson turned down Gillespie’s offer of a reward, but said he was considering her offer of a lifetime supply of free haircuts. Gillespie is a hairdresser at Dana Smith Studio in downtown Fairhope.

“Getting to meet him was the greatest gift I could have this holiday season,” Gillespie said.

Between hugs, Gillespie explained to Robinson how she was planning on flying to visit her son for Thanksgiving, and without her purse and driver’s license, she feared she wouldn’t be able to make the trip.