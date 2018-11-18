× Ads, hours, who’s open, and who’s not! Your Ultimate 2018 Black Friday shopping guide 🛒 🛍️

MILWAUKEE — Once you finish your Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, Nov. 22, you may be itching to get started on your holiday shopping! If you’d like to take advantage of the deals, we’ve tried to make it easier for you by compiling a list of store hours for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, links to Black Friday ads and doorbuster deals online, and addresses and phone numbers to help make your shopping trip easy as pie!

NOTE: Retailers are listed below in alphabetical order. You’ll find mall information at the bottom of this list.

While certain retailers are going to open even earlier on Thanksgiving this year, other stores are taking the day off entirely.

Below is a list of stores that will remain CLOSED on Thanksgiving this year, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn (majority of stores)

El Dorado Furniture

Fleet Farm

Gander Outdoors

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lamps Plus

Lowe’s

Mall of America

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Navy Exchange

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Northern Tool

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Outdoor Research

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

The Paper Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trader Joe’s

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

The below stores will be OPEN on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bealls Florida – 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Belk – 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Best Buy – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Big Lots – 7 a.m. to midnight (12 a.m.)

Cabela’s – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS – Regular business hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Dunham’s Sports – 3 p.m.

Dollar General – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fred’s – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JCPenney – Thursday 2 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m.

Kohl’s – 5 p.m.

Kmart – 6 a.m. to midnight (12 a.m.)

Macy’s – 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Meijer- 6 a.m. through Friday

New York & Company – Open; hours TBA

Old Navy – Thursday 3 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m.

Rite Aid – TBD

Sears – 6 p.m.

Shopko – Thursday 2 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m. for stores; until 2 p.m. for doorbusters

Stage Stores – 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Target – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Victoria’s Secret – Varies by location

Walgreens – Regular business hours

Walmart – 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE for an extensive listing of store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday via Offers.com.

*Amazon

Instead of releasing a print ad for the biggest shopping day of the year, Amazon releases new deals every hour starting the week of Black Friday.

While it may be more difficult to plan your Black Friday shopping without an ad from Amazon, the number of deals and deep discounts on items across the website more than makes up for it.

In addition to deals during the week of Black Friday, Amazon also offers “Countdown to Black Friday” deals starting on Nov. 1, as well as Cyber Week deals.

With so many sought-after gifts at hot prices, many people have trouble staying away from their smartphone or computer during the holiday shopping season.

Amazon announced beginning Nov. 5, there would be free shipping on all orders with no minimum for the holidays, so if you don’t want to shell out for a Prime membership, you can still get free (although not two-day) shipping on your gifts.

CLICK HERE for Black Friday deals at Amazon.com.

*Bed, Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Most stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and close at 10 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond is offering a 20 percent off coupon that is available in-store only and can be used all day during Black Friday. Arrive at a store between 6 a.m. and noon on Friday in order to claim your coupon. You can shop early online and receive 20 percent off your purchase.

Additionally, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering free shipping on Thanksgiving and Black Friday at BedBathandBeyond.com.

CLICK HERE to view Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday ad.

There are six Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the Milwaukee area:

Brookfield: Main Street — (262) 786-3521

Mequon: N. Port Washington Road — (262) 240-0577

Greendale: S. 76th Street — (414) 421-0115

Racine: S. Green Bay Road — (262) 554-8488

Kenosha: Green Bay Road — (262) 697-1303

Sheboygan: Kohler Memorial Drive — (920) 458-2775

CLICK HERE to shop online at BedBathandBeyond.com.

*Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, and from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Black Friday — with some locations staying open all night from Thanksgiving. (NOTE: Check mall hours for locations inside malls).

According to BestBlackFriday.com, this year’s exclusive tote bag includes seven new products for 2018 and has a value of $115 — available in two colors. It includes the following: Winter Candy Apple 3-Wick Candle, In The Stars Fine Fragrance Mist, Twisted Peppermint Foaming Hand Soap, Ocean Men’s Collection Body Wash, Champagne Toast Hand Sanitizer, Vanilla Bean Noel Hand Cream, and Lump Of Coal Charcoal Sheet Mask.

CLICK HERE for more from the Bath & Body Works website.

Brown Deer: N. Green Bay Road — (414) 371-9413

Glendale: N. Port Washington Road — (414) 967-2711

Menomonee Falls: County Line Road — (262) 502-7984

Wauwatosa: N. Mayfair Road — (414) 456-9796

Brookfield: N. Moorland Road — (262) 641-2879

Greendale: S. 76th Street — (414) 423-9898

Delafield: Golf Road — (262) 646-2003

West Bend: S. Main Street — (262) 306-9545

Racine: Durand Avenue — (262) 598-9880

*Best Buy

Best Buy will be open on Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. It’ll open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, and close at 10 p.m.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, the 2018 ad is filled with premium electronics and is a great place to start if you are in the market for a new 4K TV.

Featured is the Toshiba 43-inch LED 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR Fire TV Edition for $129.99 (save $200).

As usual, that deal is in-store only, but it makes a great excuse to go to Best Buy on Thanksgiving Day.

If you cannot wait, hundreds of deals are available on Best Buy’s website every single day leading up to Black Friday.

CLICK HERE for Best Buy’s Black Friday ad.

CLICK HERE to find the Best Buy store nearest you.

CLICK HERE to shop online at BestBuy.com.

*Cabela’s

Cabela’s will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. It’ll be open from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, the ad for 2018 is combined with Bass Pro Shops, which is a new concept. The five-day sale starts on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Many of the top deals are in-store only.

The Black Friday sale will run from 5 a.m. until 11 a.m., with limited quantities available and no rain checks.

CLICK HERE to access the Black Friday ad for the Cabela’s store in Richfield.

Cabela’s is located in Richfield, on One Cabela Way — (262) 628-5700.

CLICK HERE to shop online at Cabelas.com.

*Costco

Costco stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. Costco will remain open until 8:30 p.m.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, Black Friday deals on the first page of the 2018 ad are valid Nov. 22, and they are online only.

Deals on pages 2-8 are valid Nov. 23 through Nov. 26.

Most of the deals in this year’s ad are also available online, with some being online exclusives.

Additionally, BestBlackFriday.com shared a 13-page Costco extended Black Friday ad, which runs from Nov. 16 through Nov. 26.

It’s important to note that Costo requires a membership.

CLICK HERE for Costco’s “Holiday Savings” book.

There are five Costco stores in the Milwaukee area:

Grafton: Port Washington Road — (262) 204-1050

Menomonee Falls: Water Street — (262) 946-6060

Pewaukee: Pewaukee Road — (262) 956-6700

New Berlin: W. Grange Avenue — (262) 599-7030

Pleasant Prairie: 94th Avenue — (262) 597-1027

CLICK HERE to shop online at Costco.com.

*Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods will be open from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Stores will then close, and reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. They’ll be open until 10 p.m.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, the ad is much smaller this year, compared to previous years. Dick’s runs a traditional sale, with numerous doorbusters scattered throughout the ad on sporting goods and apparel, with customers able to save up to 65 percent off during its sale. They noted that Dick’s has a “Best Price Guarantee,” so you can take advantage of price matching if you find an item cheaper elsewhere.

According to DicksSportingGoods.com, customers can save up to 50 percent on select products with holiday deals on apparel, footwear and gear.

CLICK HERE to view the Dicks Sporting Goods Black Friday ad.

There are five Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in the Milwaukee area:

Wauwatosa (Mayfair Collection): West Burleigh Street — (414) 203-1380

Brookfield (The Corridor): Discovery Drive (414) 455-5370

Grafton (Grafton Commons): Port Washington Road — (262) 377-6349

Kenosha (Shops of Prairie Ridge): 76th Street — (262) 697-5764

Mount Pleasant: S. Green Bay Road — (262) 554-8117

CLICK HERE to shop online at DicksSportingGoods.com.

*Home Depot

Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Most locations will be open until 9 p.m.

Home Depot officials won’t share the 2018 Black Friday ad until Nov. 21.

Meanwhile, early shoppers can score 40 percent off appliances, plus an extra $500 when two or more select major appliances are purchased.

CLICK HERE to access Home Depot’s Black Friday deals.

CLICK HERE to find a Home Depot store near you.

CLICK HERE to shop online at HomeDepot.com.

*JC Penney

JCPenney stores will be open on Thanksgiving beginning at 2 p.m. They’ll remain open until closing time on Black Friday. Most stores close at 9 p.m.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, the JCPenney Black Friday ad is 77 pages long, and the highlight of the sale is an assortment of special coupons for early arrivers. The first shoppers at each location can win a $500 off on $500 coupon, a $100 off on $100 coupon, or a $10 off on $10 coupon. They noted that the popular Disney Snow Globes are not in the ad this year, but there is an assortment of tech items sprinkled throughout the ad, including TVs.

You can shop the deals online beginning Nov. 18.

CLICK HERE to access JCPenney’s Black Friday ad.

There are five JCPenney locations in the Milwaukee area:

Brookfield Shopping Center: N. Moorland Road in Brookfield — (262) 782-2000

Crossroads Shopping Center: County Line Road in Menomonee Falls — (262) 415-1237

Southridge Shopping Center: S. 76th Street in Greendale — (414) 421-6900

Shoppe of Prairie Ridge: 77th Street in Pleasant Prairie — (262) 237-6193

JCPenney Furniture Outlet: West Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa — (414) 259-2339

CLICK HERE to shop online at JCPenney.com.

*Kmart

Kmart will be open beginning at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Stores will be open until midnight, and then reopen from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, Kmart is trying to win back your business with some pretty aggressive deals in their 12-page Black Friday ad.

Advertised savings may vary online and in store, so it is recommended that you call your local Kmart first. You can make your own doorbuster with 100 percent cash back in points.

CLICK HERE for the Kmart Black Friday ad.

There are four Kmart stores in the Milwaukee area:

Cudahy: Packard Avenue — (414) 769-6560

Kenosha: 52nd Street — (262) 658-1636

Oconomowoc: Summit Avenue — (262) 567-2300

Racine: Douglas Avenue — (262) 639-8780

CLICK HERE to shop online at Kmart.com.

*Kohl’s

Kohl’s will be open on Thanksgiving beginning at 5 p.m. — until 1 p.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl’s Black Friday deals begin online on Nov. 19.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, customers can earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent from Nov. 19-23, and take an extra 15 percent off purchases Nov. 19-23.

The first few pages of the ad feature great deals on premium electronics with included Kohl’s Cash, so the net price for those items is really good. Page 4 features great deals on the Xbox One X and the Nintendo Switch.

CLICK HERE to access Kohl’s Black Friday ad.

There are several Kohl’s stores in the Milwaukee area.

CLICK HERE to find a store near you.

CLICK HERE to shop online at Kohls.com.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, and remain open until 9 p.m.

While Lowe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving, they will be offering online deals.

The Lowe’s Black Friday ad states prices will be valid from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. In-store only doorbusters will be offered on Black Friday, while supplies last.

Lowe’s is offering up to 40 percent off appliance specials this year. It is also offering a bonus savings $600 Lowe’s Gift Card via rebate when purchasing two or more select major appliances for $396 or more. In addition to appliances, the ad features the the usual holiday items, tools, home items and even electronics.

Customers can win an instant $5 to $500 Lowe’s gift card from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. Friday.

CLICK HERE to view Lowe’s Black Friday ad.

There are three Lowe’s stores in the Milwaukee area:

Delavan: East Geneva Street — (262) 740-2728

Wauwatosa: West Burleigh Street — (414) 257-4159

Franklin: South 27th Street — (414) 281-2840

Kenosha: Green Bay Road — (262) 653-8770

CLICK HERE to shop online at Lowes.com.

*Macy’s

Macy’s will be open on Thanksgiving beginning at 5 p.m. through 2 a.m. Macy’s opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and closes at 10 p.m.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, Macy’s 2018 Black Friday ad is 40 pages long, and doorbuster deals will be available in-store from 5 p.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday, from 6 a.m. through 1 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday — and all day Thursday through Saturday online.

They’re offering free shipping with a $49 purchase.

Macy’s is offering a $10 off purchases of $25 or more coupon for select apparel and home items and a $20 off purchases of $50 or more coupon for select apparel and home items on the first page of the ad, which features 12 items that are absolutely free after you complete a mail-in rebate, so you should check those deals out. All of the free after mail-in rebate deals are in-store only.

CLICK HERE to access Macy’s Black Friday ad.

There are two Macy’s locations in the Milwaukee area:

Macy’s Mayfair: N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa — (414) 471-3700

Macy’s Southridge: S. 76th Street in Greendale — (414) 209-1400

CLICK HERE to shop online at Macys.com.

*Menards

Menards will be closed on Thanksgiving. It’ll open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Most stores will remain open until 10 p.m.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, the Menards ad won’t be available until Nov. 16. They noted that Menards usually featured a selection of in-store only doorbusters from 6 am until noon on Friday, while supplies last.

CLICK HERE to access Menards Black Friday ad.

Menards has several locations in the Milwaukee area.

CLICK HERE to find a Menard’s store near you.

CLICK HERE to shop online at Menards.com.

*Office Depot/OfficeMax

Office Depot/OfficeMax will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will be open on Black Friday beginning at 8 a.m., and close at 9 p.m.

The online sale will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, filled with computers and other electronics, the Black Friday deals are the lowest prices of the season. This is a solid ad if you are in the market for a new laptop, printer, or computer. Certain items qualify for 100 percent back in rewards for Rewards Members. They’re offering free shipping if your order is $35 or more.

Additionally, they’re offering a free Google Home Mini with purchase of $150 or more.

CLICK HERE to view the Office Depot/OfficeMax Black Friday ad.

CLICK HERE to find an Office Depot/OfficeMax store near you.

CLICK HERE to shop online at OfficeDepot.com.

*Old Navy

Old Navy will be open from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and stores will remain open until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. on Black Friday. (NOTE: Check mall hours for stores inside malls).

According to BestBlackFriday.com, the Old Navy Black Friday ad covers deals starting Nov. 15 through Nov. 27.

While individual items will go on sale, Old Navy is big on storewide discounts. From Nov. 15-20, customers can enjoy 40 percent off. Card members can enjoy 50 percent off their entire purchase from Nov. 15-18. From Nov. 16-20, they’ll enjoy 50 percent off jeans, sleep, outerwear, tees and sweaters. From Nov. 21-23, customers can enjoy 50 percent off.

CLICK HERE for Old Navy’s Black Friday ad.

There are five Old Navy locations in the Milwaukee area:

Mayfair Collection: West Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa — (414) 258-6441

Bayshore Town Center: N. Bayshore Road in Glendale — (414) 906-0013

Southridge Mall: South 76th Street in Greendale — (414) 423-1303

Pleasant Prairie Outlet — (262) 857-3193

Johnson Creek Outlet — (920) 699-5700

CLICK HERE to shop online at OldNavy.com.

*Petco

Petco will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores close at 9 p.m.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, Petco’s sale is described “as a basic sale for pet supplies.” 50 percent off select items can be seen a lot in the ad, and there is also a BOGO 50 percent off deal for select dog food brands and a BOGO deal on treats, with more than 300 treats on sale.

CLICK HERE to view Petco’s Black Friday ad.

CLICK HERE to check specific store hours.

CLICK HERE to shop online at Petco.com.

*PetSmart

PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday and close at 9 p.m.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, you can shop online on Thanksgiving and pick up your order on Friday. Free shipping is available when you spend more than $49.

The Black Friday ad features a variety of BOGO Free and BOGO 50 percent off offers. PetSmart is offering the lowest prices of the season on many popular items.

CLICK HERE to access the PetSmart Black Friday ad.

There are eight PetSmart locations in the Milwaukee area.

Brookfield: Main Street — (262) 641-3458

Grafton: N. Port Washington Road — (262) 375-2853

Greenfield (Southridge Mall): S. 74th Street — (414) 282-7586

Fond du Lac: North Rolling Meadows Drive — (920) 921-2964

Kenosha (Pleasant Prairie): 76th Street — (262) 697-5716

Oak Creek: West Town Square Way — (414) 216-0747

Pewaukee: Capitol Drive — (262) 701-9073

Sheboygan Falls: State Highway 28 — (920) 452-2684

CLICK HERE to shop online at PetSmart.com.

*Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Sam’s Club’s online Black Friday sale begins at 12:01 a.m. EST on Thanksgiving.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, Black Friday prices are valid through Nov. 25, or while supplies last. Compared to previous years, the video game deals are not exactly exciting — just the same prices as every other retailer. As always, a ton of TVs are featured in the ad.

Sam’s Club requires a membership. According to BestBlackFriday.com, there are numerous ways to save up to 50 percent on a membership before Black Friday. In addition to Sam’s Club offering their own discounts on memberships, Groupon usually has specials.

Memberships currently start at $45.

CLICK HERE for Sam’s Club’s Black Friday ad.

There are three Sam’s Club stores in the Milwaukee area:

Milwaukee: N. 124th Street (414) 365-3700

Waukesha: Springdale Road (262) 798-1490

Franklin: S. 27th Street (414) 761-0088

CLICK HERE to shop online at SamsClub.com.

*Target

Target stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and they’ll remain open until 1 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores will reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, pages 2-6 of the Black Friday ad are early access deals that were available Nov. 1 only. Free two-day shipping is available on hundreds of thousands of items on Target’s website, and this is a great ad if you are looking to maximize your total savings. Gift cards are bundled with various deals, including a free $150 Target Gift Card with iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8 or iPhone X Qualified Activation with Verizon, Sprint and AT&T and a free $250 Target Gift Card with iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max Qualified Activation with Verizon, Sprint and AT&T.

CLICK HERE to view the Target Black Friday ad.

CLICK HERE to find a store near you.

CLICK HERE to shop at Target.com.

*Walgreens

Walgreens’ Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours vary by location. It’s best to check with your store before you head out. 24-hour stores will remain open for 24 hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Most stores will have regular hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The Walgreens Black Friday ad includes savings from Nov. 22 through Nov. 22, including 30 percent off eligible regular price items with card and digital coupon, 50 percent off children’s toys and gift sets, BOGO fragrance, cosmetic or personal care gift sets and more.

CLICK HERE to view the Walgreens Black Friday ad.

CLICK HERE to shop online at Walgreens.com.

*Walmart

Walmart stores will be open on Thanksgiving at 6 p.m. Most stores will be open until close on Black Friday.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, the online sale starts on Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. CT. They noted that not every item in the ad is available online, so be prepared.

As always, the ad features an assortment of electronics, with some very strong gift card deals on the new iPhones. The new Sony PS4 1TB Slim Spider-Man bundle can be had for only $199, while you can get a 40-inch TV for only $99.

CLICK HERE to access Black Friday deals at Walmart.com.

There are several Walmart locations in the Milwaukee area.

CLICK HERE to find a Walmart store near you.

CLICK HERE to shop Walmart’s Black Friday deals via Walmart.com.

Bayshore Town Center

Bayshore Town Center will be closed on Thanksgiving.

It’ll open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, and remain open until 10 p.m.

Bayshore Town Center is located on N. Bayshore Drive in Glendale — (414) 963-8780.

CLICK HERE for a complete listing of holiday hours.

CLICK HERE for more via the Bayshore Town Center’s website.

Brookfield Square Mall

Brookfield Square Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving.

It’ll open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, and remain open until 10 p.m.

Brookfield Square Mall is located at 95 N. Moorland Road in Brookfield — (262) 797-7245.

CLICK HERE for Brookfield Square Mall hours.

CLICK HERE to access Brookfield Square Mall’s website.

Mayfair Mall

Most stores at Mayfair Mall will be open on Thanksgiving — from 6 p.m. until midnight. Stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, and remain open until 10 p.m.

Some store officials have asked that you call ahead for hours.

Mayfair Mall is located at 2500 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa — (414) 771-1300

CLICK HERE for Mayfair Mall hours.

CLICK HERE to access Mayfair Mall’s website.

Southridge Mall

Southridge Mall will be open from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

It’ll reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, and remain open until 10 p.m.

Southridge Mall is located at 5300 S. 76th Street in Greendale — (414) 421-1102.

CLICK HERE for Southridge Mall hours.

CLICK HERE to access Southridge Mall’s website.

Mayfair Collection

Hours vary for Thanksgiving and Black Friday at Mayfair Collection stores. All will be open on Black Friday — but some will be closed on Thanksgiving.

The Mayfair Collection is located at 11500 W. Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa.

CLICK HERE for store hours at the Mayfair Collection.

Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets

Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets will be open from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The outlet mall will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

The outlet mall is located at 11211 120th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie — (262) 857-2101.

CLICK HERE for Pleasant Prairie Outlets hours.

CLICK HERE for more information and a Store Directory.

Johnson Creek Premium Outlets

Johnson Creek Premium Outlets will be open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

The outlet mall will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

The outlet mall is located at 575 W. Linmar Lane in Johnson Creek — (920) 699-4111.

CLICK HERE for Johnson Creek Premium Outlets hours.

CLICK HERE for more information and a Store Directory.

Is there a store you’re looking to visit that you don’t see on this list? CLICK HERE for a comprehensive list of Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours and ads, via BlackFriday.com.