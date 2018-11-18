× Baldwin’s team says digital ad strategy provided road map to victory

MADISON — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin spent nearly $3 million on highly targeted digital ads focused on everything from dairy farmers to marijuana smokers during her successful re-election effort.

Her campaign manager Scott Spector tells The Associated Press that approach provides a road map to victory for future candidates, especially during the 2020 presidential race.

Baldwin beat Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir by about 10 points, 10-times the narrow 1-point victory fellow Democrat Tony Evers notched over Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Spector says the digital ad campaign wasn’t the difference maker in the race, but it helps to explain why Baldwin did better than Evers in many places and won counties that he did not.

Vukmir’s campaign did not immediately return messages seeking comment.