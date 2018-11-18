Girls on the Run 5K inspires confidence through athletics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Miller Park swapped out their burly baseball players for a very different kind of athlete -- young girls. The southeastern Wisconsin chapter of Girls on the Run hosted a 5K event at the stadium Sunday morning, Nov. 18, encouraging girls to be joyful, healthy and confident... all while running.

About Girls on The Run (website)

Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin is an independent council of Girls on the Run International, which has a network of over 200 councils across 50 states and the District of Columbia. Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin was established in 2007 to serve Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington and newly added RACINE counties and has had close to 5,000 participants over the past ten years. 2017 is our ten year anniversary! Cheers to 10 Years!

