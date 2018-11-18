Man escapes from Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — A search is underway after a man escaped from the Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh Saturday afternoon, Nov. 17.

According to police, the man escaped around 2:30 p.m.

Roemance Toney, 26, is described as a male, black, with brown dreadlocks and brown eyes. He is 5’9″ and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt and black shoes.

His previous convictions include armed robbery with use of force, burglary and escape.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Toney, you are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.