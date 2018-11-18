× Man shot, wounded after argument near Melvina and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old man was shot near Melvina Street and Fond du Lac Avenue on Saturday night, Nov. 18.

According to Milwaukee police, the man was involved in argument with a group of suspects around 8:20 p.m.

During the incident, one of the suspects grabbed a gun and shot the man.

The victim was treated on scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department and sent to a nearby hospital. The gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

Police are searching for the suspect.