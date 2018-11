× Police: Elderly woman stabbed near 11th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating the stabbing of an elderly woman that happened Sunday night, Nov. 18.

Officers were called out to the area near 11th and Mitchell. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Officials haven’t released details on the victim’s condition.

This was one of two stabbings that happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday. The other happened near 35th and Wells.