Watch: Firefighters save life of choking baby who wasn’t breathing

SEARCY, Ark. — Dramatic surveillance footage shows firefighters racing to safe the life of a baby who was choking and not breathing.

The video was released by the Searcy Central Fire Station in Searcy, Arkansas.

You can see a woman running down the street to the fire department — holding her choking baby.

Firefighters jumped into action. One firefighter took the baby from the woman and started performing an emergency procedure on the child in an attempt to clear his airway.

As more firefighters arrived with equipment, the infant began breathing again. The group then took the baby inside to check his vitals.

The Searcy Fire Department posted the video to their Facebook page with the message: “We are proud of our firefighters, not only in this situation, but for what they do each and every day.”