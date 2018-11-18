× ‘We’re very concerned:’ 49ers fan disappears after leaving seat at stadium to use restroom

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Police are looking for a man who has been missing since the San Francisco 49ers game on Monday, Nov. 12. Ian Powers was seen going to the bathroom at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, but he never returned.

On Thursday morning, Nov. 15, family members and friends resumed their search for Powers near the stadium.

“We’re just gonna go walk around some more, and look around the creek, and areas around there. It’s not very deep, but, he, he couldn’t swim, so maybe there’s something,” said Chelsea Robbins, Powers’ girlfriend.

Robbins was joined by Powers’ relatives, who drove in from Spokane, Washington.

“We’re very concerned,” said Tara Semler, Powers’ aunt.

NEW-Video of Ian Powers Leaving @LevisStadium

Video from Gate C at 8:52pm. Beyond the image captured, Powers continues to walk west through the parking lot in the pedestrian chute between Canopy 5/6 and out to Great America Pkwy, losing sight at 9:03pm https://t.co/4ROueBv732 — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) November 15, 2018

Powers, 32, was last seen Monday night at the 49ers game. Robbins said he’d been drinking, and near the end of the game, he left their seats in Section 226 and went to the bathroom around 8:15 p.m.

Santa Clara police released surveillance video from the stadium showing Powers walking across the bridge that connects Gate C with the parking lot around 9:03 p.m.

“It’s apparent that he is able to walk somewhat normally. He’s not staggering, or falling, or needing to lean on things,” said Captain Wahid Kazem, with the Santa Clara Police Department.

Family members said Powers is a veteran and an ardent 49ers fan, who was exciting for the game on the date Veterans Day is observed, with his girlfriend and two children. He has no medical issues, no enemies and no reason to disappear.

“He’s the kindest, sweetest, most caring person that you could have ever met, and he always thinks of everybody else first. He would never leave his girlfriend and his kids,” said Semler.

Powers spoke to his girlfriend via a video call as the two tried to meet at their car in the parking lot.

“It’s too hard for us to discern exactly where he’s standing at that time. The backdrop with the buildings and the signage is not clear enough,” said Captain Kazem.

Officials asked anyone who may have seen Powers, who was dressed in 49ers gear, including a red hat, red shirt, and red and gold shoes to please call Santa Clara police.