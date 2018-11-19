1 of 2 men charged in shots fired incident caught on camera at Brett’s Farmhouse pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE — One of two men charged in connection with a shots fired incident that happened at Brett’s Farmhouse bar near 60th and Good Hope has reached a plea deal in the case against him. This incident happened in October of 2017, 10 months after a fatal shooting there. The incidents led the Milwaukee Common Council to revoke the bar’s liquor license.

Korey Griggs, 29, on Monday, Nov. 19 pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

Griggs was then sentenced to serve a total of 249 days in the House of Correction (90 days for each of the first two convictions and 69 days for the third, to be served consecutively). He will be eligible for Huber release after 150 days served.

Online court records show Griggs was charged with substantial battery, intentionally causing bodily harm, and misdemeanor bail jumping in July of 2018. He has a jury trial set to begin in that case on Dec. 5.

Meanwhile, his alleged co-defendant in the shots fired incident at Brett’s Farmhouse, Demond Griggs, 31, is due in court on Nov. 28 for his preliminary hearing. He faces one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say the shots fired incident appeared to stem from Demond Griggs’ beating of his wife in the bar’s parking lot. The shots fired incident was captured by surveillance cameras — and police released the video in an effort to identify the suspects. Both suspects were caught on camera firing weapons during the incident, prosecutors say.

Korey Griggs was arrested by MPD in July of 2014, the complaint notes, and at that time, photos were taken of Korey Griggs’ tattoos. Video footage from the shots fired incident was compared with those photographs and investigators determined Griggs was the person seen in the video firing four shots into the air.

The video footage was compared to a booking photo of Demond Griggs, and investigators determined he was the one seen in the video firing 12 shots from the assault rifle. His wife was identified as the person seen in the video being repeatedly struck by Demond Griggs, and investigators learned the vehicle he was driving was owned by his wife.

The fatal shooting at Brett’s Farmhouse happened on Jan. 7, 2017. Vernon Nevlis was sentenced to serve nine years in prison and six years extended supervision after pleading guilty in May to one count of second degree reckless homicide.

He was arrested in Indianapolis, and convicted of shooting and killing his own friend, 30-year-old Frederick Jackson, during a fight inside the bar.