$1M bond for each of 4 suspects accused in fatal shooting during robbery attempt in Wheatland

KENOSHA COUNTY — Bond was set at $1 million each on Monday, Nov. 19 for four suspects arrested in connection with a shooting that killed Joseph Riley, 23, and injured three others in the Town of Wheatland on Thursday, Nov. 15. Prosecutors say the shooting happened during a robbery attempt, and officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said drugs were the motivation behind the shooting.

During the bond hearings on Monday, prosecutors said Augustine Sanchez, 20, allegedly organized the attempted robbery of Riley, calling him “an easy target.”

Anthony Harris II, 23, was the first to shoot at Riley during the attempted robbery, prosecutors said.

It was revealed that Riley was shot four times when the suspects broke into his home. He did not survive. A woman who was with him was shot seven times, and remained hospitalized Monday. Sheriff’s officials said two others were also hurt.

Demarco Hudson, 17, was described as a gunman in this case who fired near the heart in an exchange of gunfire during the shooting.

Markeith Wilson, 20 is the fourth suspect in this case.

Again, each is being held on $1 million bond. Formal charges are expected to be filed on Wednesday.

Kenosha County sheriff’s officials said around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies arrived at a home to a home on 71st Street near 316th Avenue for a report of a shooting. Deputies learned of two injured people at the home. Shortly thereafter, deputies responded to the BP gas station in Paddock Lake for two other people with gunshot wounds.

Joseph Riley died from his injuries, and the other three injured individuals were taken to hospitals.

Sheriff’s officials on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects — Wilson and Hudson. On Sunday, they announced the other two arrests, after indicating Friday they were searching for a black, four-door vehicle that had been seen at the BP gas station with the two victims after the shooting.

Friends and family members gathered Saturday to remember Riley during a vigil at New Munster Park.

“Joe was an extraordinary, extraordinary person,” said Celine Caithamer, who took care of Joseph Riley. “He was caring. He wore his heart on his sleeve. He was your lovable hippie and I miss him dearly.”

“He had a joy about him, a happiness about him,” said Brenda Steinke, knew Riley.

“He just wanted to share his love for everybody,” said Chrissy May, Riley’s friend.

“Joey was a good kid and I’m very proud of him and I’m going to miss him,” said Clayton Ohlrich, Riley’s father.

They each remembered a man who overcame a lot, and were in disbelief that he’s gone.

“We lost a gift. We really lost a gift,” Caithamer said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.