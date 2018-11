Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTLAND-- Senior Lexi Woida is a 2-sports star at Arrowhead High School. In her Junior year she won State in all-around competition for high school gymnastics. Lexi also is a diver. She took third this past season at State. Lexi had an MRI on her back during her sophomore year. Doctors found she has a ruptured disc. She has been competing with that ever since. Lexi has a big family and loves it. She has 6 siblings and three dogs.

Lexi Woida

Arrowhead HS Senior

Diving, Gymnastics