Black Friday shopping: How do you know if you’re really getting a good deal?

MILWAUKEE -- Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. But how do you know if you're really getting a good deal? Consumer Reports senior tech reporter, Nicholas Deleon, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some shopping tips.
The below stores will be OPEN on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com:
- Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bealls Florida – 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Belk – 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Best Buy – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Big Lots – 7 a.m. to midnight (12 a.m.)
- Cabela’s – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CVS – Regular business hours
- Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Dunham’s Sports – 3 p.m.
- Dollar General – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fred’s – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- JCPenney – Thursday 2 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m.
- Kohl’s – 5 p.m.
- Kmart – 6 a.m. to midnight (12 a.m.)
- Macy’s – 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Meijer- 6 a.m. through Friday
- New York & Company – Open; hours TBA
- Old Navy – Thursday 3 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m.
- Rite Aid – TBD
- Sears – 6 p.m.
- Shopko – Thursday 2 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m. for stores; until 2 p.m. for doorbusters
- Stage Stores – 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Target – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Victoria’s Secret – Varies by location
- Walgreens – Regular business hours
- Walmart – 6 p.m.
CLICK HERE for an extensive listing of store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday via Offers.com.