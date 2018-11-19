Black Friday shopping: How do you know if you’re really getting a good deal?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. But how do you know if you're really getting a good deal? Consumer Reports senior tech reporter, Nicholas Deleon, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some shopping tips.

The below stores will be OPEN on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bealls Florida – 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Belk – 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Best Buy – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Big Lots – 7 a.m. to midnight (12 a.m.)

Cabela’s – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS – Regular business hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Dunham’s Sports – 3 p.m.

Dollar General – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fred’s – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JCPenney – Thursday 2 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m.

Kohl’s – 5 p.m.

Kmart – 6 a.m. to midnight (12 a.m.)

Macy’s – 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Meijer- 6 a.m. through Friday

New York & Company – Open; hours TBA

Old Navy – Thursday 3 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m.

Rite Aid – TBD

Sears – 6 p.m.

Shopko – Thursday 2 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m. for stores; until 2 p.m. for doorbusters

Stage Stores – 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Target – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Victoria’s Secret – Varies by location

Walgreens – Regular business hours

Walmart – 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE for an extensive listing of store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday via Offers.com.