Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine indicted on racketeering charges

Posted 11:10 am, November 19, 2018, by

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 22: Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, arrives for his arraignment on assault charges in County Criminal Court #1 at the Harris County Courthouse on August 22, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Federal authorities say the rapper known as Tekashi 6ix9ine is in custody and awaiting a Manhattan court appearance.

The Brooklyn-based rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, is among four people arrested on racketeering and firearms charges.

Prosecutors didn’t immediately detail the allegations against the rapper.

The authorities also arrested three of Hernandez’s former associates.

An attorney who has previously represented Hernandez did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

6ix9ine has been among the most ascendant and controversial names in hip-hop in recent months. His debut album, Day69, is among the most downloaded records on iTunes.

But he’s had several run-ins with law enforcement. He recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Brooklyn Criminal Court in connection with a May traffic stop.