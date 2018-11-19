MILWAUKEE -- Cider is a fall favorite. Kim Vavrick, from Virtue Cider joins FOX6 WakeUp with some perfect pairings for the holidays.
Impress your guests this holiday season with some cider and food pairings
-
It’s cider season! Get a taste of what Door County has to offer this fall
-
Festive Friday Eves ‘celebrates an exciting series of six, free family-oriented evening events’
-
Add some green: The side salad that is a perfect compliment to a Thanksgiving feast
-
‘Diverse and exciting ciders:’ Explore Lost Valley Cider Co. in Walker’s Point
-
‘Tis the season for cider: A taste of the new market Door County is breaking into
-
-
Wehr Nature Center’s Cider Sunday: ‘A multigenerational tradition’
-
A seasonal salad: Mix up a meal that’s full of fall flavors
-
November 5
-
Eat until it’s empty: Recipes that make the bottom of the jar look so good
-
It’s a place where flavor experts develop the perfect blends to spice up your food
-
-
Peck and Bushel ‘grows and sells over 25 different varieties of apples throughout the season’
-
Winter travel tips: We are just 1 week away form the busy holiday season
-
Help make the season brighter for families, children and seniors throughout eastern WI