Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to offer update on freeway shooting that shut down NB I-43

MILWAUKEE — Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt will hold a news conference on Monday afternoon, Nov. 19 to provide an update on the freeway shooting that occurred on Friday on northbound I-43 near Walnut Street. That news conference is set to begin at 4 p.m. — and we plan to stream it.

Officials say two persons were in a vehicle struck by gunfire from another vehicle. The injuries are not life-threatening. The preliminary investigation indicates this was a result of a road rage incident.

The northbound lanes were closed with traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue from 4 p.m. until about 6:15 p.m. while deputies and detectives looked for evidence.