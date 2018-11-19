× Nearly 100,000 pounds of bulk ground beef products recalled due to potential E. coli contamination

HYRUM, Utah — A Utah company is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of raw ground beef products amid concerns regarding potential E. coli contamination.

The products were shipped to retail distributors for further processing, and food service distributors for institutional use in California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

The bulk ground beef was produced on Oct. 24, 2018.

The following products are impacted:

2,000 pound bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81 percent lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982.

8-10 pound – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 81/19 (81 percent lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.

8-10 pound – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 93/07 (93 percent lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.

8-10 pound – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 85/15 (85 percent lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.

8-10 pound – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 73/27 (73 percent lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS), the problem was discovered on Nov. 15, 2018, when FSIS visited Swift Beef Company in response to a FSIS ground beef sample that was collected at a further processing establishment and was confirmed positive for E. coli. FSIS confirmed that Swift Beef Company was the sole source supplier for the ground beef products.

That affected product was recalled on Nov. 16 and information on that recall can be found by CLICKING HERE.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps for two to eight days (three to four days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.