Police: Marijuana, cocaine discovered during traffic stop in Racine County, 1 arrested

RACINE COUNTY — A 27-year-old Racine man was taken into custody early Monday morning, Nov. 19 after drugs were discovered during a traffic stop.

According to police, around 1:10 a.m. officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department conducted a traffic stop on STH 32 near Chicory Road for a vehicle that had suspended registration plates — and those plates did not match the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, it was determined that the passenger, identified as a 27-year-old man from Racine, had a warrant for child support out of Racine County Circuit Courts.

Police say the man was acting very nervous and when he was placed into custody officers detected an odor of marijuana and located sandwich bags in his back pocket.

A search of the vehicle located six individual wrapped baggies of cocaine weighing 4.2g, four baggies of Marijuana weighing 73.2g, a scale and US Currency.

The man was arrested for: Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Marijuana. He was taken to the Racine County Jail where charges where referred to the Racine County DA’s Office.