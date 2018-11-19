Police search for gunman after shooting, sexual assault at St. Louis Catholic Supply store

WARNING: The story contains disturbing details.
WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are looking for the man behind a sexual assault and shooting at a Catholic Supply store in a west St. Louis County shopping center Monday.
St. Louis County Police said they were called to the scene at about 3:20 p.m. for a shooting and that one woman suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to KTVI. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police also confirmed that at least one woman was sexually assaulted.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a 911 caller said the shooter went inside the store and ordered all of the women inside to strip at gunpoint, sexually assaulted several of them, then shot one of them in the head.
Police are looking for a white man who is 5-feet-seven-inches tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a large belt. The suspect was also wearing a black or gray hat.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Police are not sure if he left the scene on foot or in a vehicle.
Authorities asked anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
This is a developing story.