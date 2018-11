MENOMONEE FALLS — Police need your help identifying a man accused of stealing from the Piggly Wiggly store on Appleton Avenue.

It happened on Friday, Nov. 16 around 11:45 a.m.

Police said the male suspect concealed items in his hooded sweatshirt and left the store without paying. He was last seen headed northbound on Appleton Avenue in a white work van, with Wisconsin license plates 465VMN.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police.