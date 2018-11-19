× ‘Simply unacceptable:’ MPD reviews video in case of 4-year-old girl found alone in van at tow lot

MILWAUKEE — A spokeswoman for the Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Nov. 19 released a statement after a 4-year-old girl was found alone in a minivan at the city tow lot after her mother was arrested for OWI. It happened on Nov. 12, and Blair Springfield, the child’s mother, is facing charges.

Below is the statement released by MPD on this incident:

“The Milwaukee Police Department is grateful that the four year old involved in an incident at the tow lot on November 12, 2018 appears to be doing well. However, the fact that a four year old child was left overnight in a vehicle that this Department requested to tow is simply unacceptable. While the event remains under investigation, the Department does not take this incident lightly and will take whatever steps are necessary to prevent this situation from ever happening again. The Department is reviewing the body camera, squad camera and other available video as part of the recently charged criminal investigation as well as an internal investigation of the MPD personnel involved. The Department recognizes there is a public demand for the body camera and squad camera footage relevant to this incident. Such release is pending the conclusions of the aforementioned investigations.”

Springfield, 28, faces 10 charges:

OWI, first offense, with a passenger under the age of 16

Neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under 6 years or disability)

Operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration with a passenger under the age of 16

Springfield pleaded not guilty to three of the charges on Saturday, Nov. 17 — Count 1, Count 3, Count 7 and Count 10. A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 27. Cash bond was set at $1,500.