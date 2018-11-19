MUKWONAGO -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at The Rustic Orchid. The Rustic Orchid is a DIY workshop located in Mukwonago where you can make beautiful wood signs and other DIY projects.

About The Rustic Orchid (website)

The Rustic Orchid is a creative studio where you can create custom wood signs and many other amazing DIY projects. Sign up for a class taught by professional artists and full time crafters. Invite your friends for a fun night out! Perfect for every day get togethers, girls night out, bachelorette parties, bridal showers, baby showers, the holidays, birthday parties, fundraisers and much more.

All of our classes are aimed at anyone willing to be creative and learn a new skill. You don't need to be experienced with any of our subjects to participate! It's a fun and friendly, no pressure environment. We provide all the materials needed and the techniques to complete a project you can be proud of.

We are constantly adding new designs and coming up with new projects, so there will be so many opportunities to come to The Rustic Orchid and learn a new creative project or skill.