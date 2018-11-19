Town of Genesee woman harvests 14-point buck on opening day of gun deer hunt

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Town of Genesee woman harvested a massive buck on the first day of Wisconsin’s 2018 gun deer hunt.

Sarah Van Pietersom wrote in to FOX6 to share the news of her successful hunt. She said harvested the buck in Vernon County just before sundown on Saturday, Nov. 17. She tells FOX6 she used a Winchester .270 Featherweight at about 80 yards out — one shot.

The buck’s rack measures 22 1/2 inches inside the antlers — and 25 inches outside the antlers.

Van Pietersom tells FOX6 News she works as an Emergency Department Registered Nurse and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She is also an EMT with Wales Genesee Fire Department. In her free time, she loves being with family in the outdoors and hunting.

If you have a picture from the 2018 gun deer hunt that you would like to share on FOX6Now.com, we invite you to do so by CLICKING HERE.