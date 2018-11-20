× Another recall: CDC advises you do not eat any romaine lettuce amid E. coli outbreak

NEW YORK — Food regulators urge Americans not to eat any romaine lettuce because of new food poisoning outbreak.

CLICK HERE to access the CDC alert.

The CDC advises consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home to not eat it and throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick.

This advice includes all types or uses of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix and Caesar salad.

If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine or whether a salad mix contains romaine, do not eat it and throw it away.

Additionally, you should make sure to wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine was stored.

According to the CDC, 32 people have been infected with E. coli in 11 states in the latest outbreak that started on Oct. 8. Thirteen were hospitalized, including one person who developed a type of kidney failure.

No deaths have been reported.