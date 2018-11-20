‘Big, bold, beloved story:’ The Tony Award-winning musical ‘Hairspray’ has arrived in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If there's one thing bigger and bolder than the music -- it's the hair! The Tony Award-winning musical "Hairspray" has arrived in Milwaukee. Kasey spent the morning at the Skylight Music Theatre to give you a sneak peek of the show.

About Hairspray (website)

You can’t stop the beat in this big, bold, beloved story of a teenager’s triumphant transformation from social outcast to TV star who fights for everyone’s rights. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this family-friendly show set in 1960s Baltimore, is filled with exuberant dancing and infectious music. Ages 9 and up.

Hairspray runs through Dec. 30. Skylight Music Theatre is located at 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee. For tickets and showtimes, click HERE.