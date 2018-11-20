Buck bursts into Bayside home, makes for rude awakening

BAYSIDE — A homeowner in Bayside had a rude awakening early Tuesday, Nov. 20 — when a large buck burst into the house.

Police say it all unfolded around 1 a.m., when the homeowner who was on the second floor of the home heard a crashing noise downstairs. It appears a large buck saw its reflection in a window at the house — and crashed through the glass. It ended up in the kitchen.

Have you seen this buck? It is wanted for burglary&criminal damage to property after crashing through a window into a resident's home. Due to the resident's quick thinking, it got out with minor injuries. Ofc. Nawrocki captured a shot of it on his dash camera fleeing the scene🦌 pic.twitter.com/ap74GCzwQm — Bayside PD (@bayside_pd) November 20, 2018

Officials say the homeowner reacted quickly and opened a door. That allowed the deer to escape with only minor injuries. There was little damage to the home.

A few moments later, an officer captured a shot of the buck on his squad’s dash camera.