Davante Adams on the loss in Seattle and no road wins this year: ‘You gotta play a complete game’

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and their fans have a little something to be thankful for. The team can still make the playoffs — but things are going to have to change quickly.

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren went “Inside the Huddle” with wide receiver Davante Adams after the 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Nov. 15.

“It’s tough. It just comes down to playing complete games and finishing, so, you know, we put ourselves in a pretty good position early. Had a few lows in the middle of the game and that can kind of dictate the end of the game indirectly, but you gotta play a complete game and finish out these ones,” said Adams.

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren: “You’ve been here long enough to know, a lot of close games in recent years, the Packers win those. This year it has not gone that way at all. Is there any common thread?”

“It’s tough. Each season and each game is different. Different variables. Different, uh, you know, you could go for it at the end of the game, or you can put it back in and try to get a stop. I mean, it’s tough. Like I said, each game is different, so it’s going to be, maybe we like going on fourth down on a different team. Being backed up like that puts us in a tough position, so we just got to handle business earlier and it will make it easy on ourselves,” said Adams.

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren: “So where does this team go from here? I know Mike McCarthy said in his postgame press conference, he told you guys there’s still enough football left, which in reality is true in the NFC North division, so what plays out for this team?”

“At this point, I mean, I’m not making slogans or anything like that, but it’s pretty much run the table, part two at this point. I mean, we gotta win these games. Got a big one next Sunday night, so yeah, all we can do is focus on the next game and try to win that one,” said Adams.

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren: “As I said at the start of this interview, you are a team guy first and foremost. Individually though, each player can control only what he can control and you have gotten yourself in a position where consistently you seem to be putting a lot of pressure on the opposing defense. How much of the game plan was what you expected it to be in regards to you?”

“A good amount, but there’s obviously other opportunities that we could have clicked on, so it’s tough because you see the numbers and it looks good, but at the same time, at the end of the day, it’s about getting that W, so we didn’t do that, so we gotta go back to the drawing board to figure out other ways to get myself and the rest of the playmakers the ball so we can win the game,” said Adams.

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren: “Alright, and last question would be about next week. It’s a road game. Davante, you guys have not won on the road at all this season. Every team has to take care of some of its business away from home. How tough is it just to get over that hump? Would one help more, I guess, than these road games? Is there such a thing as that?”

“We don’t think about the losses as we go into this one. As you approach each game, you have to focus on that game and win that one. That’s all it comes down to. We got the personnel. We got everything we need to win them, so we just gotta play a complete game and next week, we’re really focused on that one to make sure we get that ‘W’ on the road,” said Adams.

The 4-5-1 Packers take on the Vikings in Minnesota Sunday night, Nov. 25.