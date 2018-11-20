Discount retail store: Forman Mills recently opened its first location in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp is hunting for bargains at Forman Mills in Milwaukee. Forman Mills is a discount retail store that recently opened its first Wisconsin location.

About Forman Mills (website)

In 1977, with an $80 loan from his father, Rick Forman began his retail career selling t-shirts, sweat-shirts and sportswear in local flea markets on weekends.

The business expanded rapidly to become one of the biggest flea market operations and in 1981 Rick opened the first Forman Mills Clothing store in an old alleyway on Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia. The store combined an outdoor flea market with an indoor showroom. With hard work, fair prices and quality merchandise, the first Forman Mills quickly became a major success.

In 1985 the first Forman Mills Clothing Factory Warehouse superstore opened in an old warehouse in South Philadelphia. With 16,000 square feet the product assortment expanded beyond just “tees and sweats” to include a wide array of Men’s, Ladies’ and Children’s clothing.