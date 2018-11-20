× Donate now! FOX6 hosts phone bank this ‘Season of Giving’ to provide Food for the Holidays

MILWAUKEE — The holidays are a time when families gather together to celebrate. Unfortunately, too many families right here in eastern Wisconsin do not have enough to eat.

FOX6 is partnering with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for the Food for the Holidays campaign and we are asking for your help.

Today (Tuesday, Nov. 20), we are hosting a phone bank to take your pledges. Volunteers will answer your calls from 5 a.m. through 10 a.m. — and from 4 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Volunteers are standing by to take your calls at 414-355-3160.

Just a $30 donation will feed a family of four for a week.

Your generous donation will make the holiday season better for hungry children and families in eastern Wisconsin.

Thank you!