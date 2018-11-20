Former teacher accused of sexual assault appears in court on new charges in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A former teacher accused of sexually assaulting students appeared in court for the first time in Waukesha County Tuesday, Nov. 20 after new charges were filed against him.

Kevin Buelow, 45, faces two counts of second degree sexual assault of a child and one count of fourth degree sexual assault.

During his initial court hearing, cash bond was set at $3,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20.

He will be back in court in Milwaukee County on Jan. 22, where he faces two charges filed in separate cases — two counts of first degree child sexual assault, sexual contact with a person under the age of 13.

According to a letter from Holy Apostles Catholic Parish and School to families, the new allegations relate to a time when Buelow was employed by Holy Apostles School to teach fourth grade. He is accused of sexually assaulting 9- and 10-year-old girls at the school in New Berlin.

A new criminal complaint says a then 10-year-old girl said Buelow “required (her) to say consistently in from recess.” She described one incident where Buelow dabbed spilled water by “rubbing her clothed breasts.” Another 10-year-old described how Buelow “slapped her butt with an open hand.” Another girl, who was 9 years old at the time, said Buelow “touched her upper breast/chest area” under her shirt.

They said Buelow was relieved of his teaching duties and placed on suspension when they learned of the allegations against him when he was teaching at St. Matthias. Since then, he’s been terminated from Holy Apostles.

Below is the complete letter from officials at Holy Apostles:

Dear families of our Holy Apostles Community, The administrative team at Holy Apostles has become aware that Mr. Kevin Buelow was charged November 14th, with two counts of second degree sexual assault of a child as well as one charge of fourth degree sexual assault. Our understanding is that the allegations relate to a time when Mr. Buelow was employed by Holy Apostles School. At this time, specific details have not been shared with us. Holy Apostles School’s top priority is to ensure our school is a safe environment where students can grow in faith and academics. We take seriously any and all allegations that could compromise the welfare or safety of our students. Please keep in mind that personnel and student matters are handled with careful consideration for all involved. However, we can confirm that Mr. Buelow was relieved of his teaching duties and placed on suspension immediately when we learned of the allegations against him at St. Matthias and that since then, his employment has been terminated. In addition, prior to hire, Holy Apostles did conduct a criminal background check. Unfortunately, background checks cannot always predict if an employee will someday fail to meet our moral and ethical expectations. Holy Apostles Parish and School is fully cooperating with the police investigation. If anyone has information concerning Mr. Buelow, they should contact the New Berlin Police Department at (262) 782-6640. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we share information with you. In the spirit of our Holy Apostles faith community, please keep those involved in your prayers.

As it relates to the Milwaukee County cases, according to a criminal complaint in one case, a victim, who is now 17 years old, said Buelow tutored her at St. Matthias, in the church basement, between September of 2010 and August of 2011, and during one tutoring session, he touched her inappropriately. The victim said she “moved her chair away from Buelow, attempting to make it known she was uncomfortable.” Prosecutors say she disclosed other incidents of inappropriate behavior by Buelow as well.

In an earlier case, Buelow is accused of sexually assaulting the fourth-grade student in a church basement at St. Matthias. The former student accused Buelow of molesting her on multiple occasions.

Buelow was at St. Matthias from 2001 to 2012.