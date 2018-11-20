× Gov. Walker appoints Attorney General Brad Schimel to Waukesha County Circuit Court

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker announced Tuesday, Nov. 20 the appointment of Attorney General Brad Schimel to serve as judge on the Waukesha County Circuit Court, replacing Judge Patrick Haughney.

“Brad Schimel has diligently served the State of Wisconsin as attorney general and the citizens of Waukesha County as district attorney,” said Governor Walker. “Schimel has shown a commitment to the rule of law and the State of Wisconsin. He will continue to faithfully serve our state as Waukesha County Circuit Court judge.”

Brad Schimel lost to Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 6 election.