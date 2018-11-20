Ice Castles start to come to life in Lake Geneva

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA -- The highly-anticipated Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are taking shape! Construction is underway with crews turning water into icicles -- the primary material to create the winter wonderland.

According to a news release, ice artisans will grow up to 10,000 icicles every day. The icicles will be hand-placed and sprayed with water until the castles reach heights of around 30 feet.

“Mother Nature has been our friend this month,” said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis in a news release. “Our crews have been working hard over the last week to make ice and build an interactive experience that families across the Midwest will love.”

Ice Castles create life-size winter playgrounds entirely by hand. The team creating the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, will spend a combined 4,000 hours to make them happen. The ice will be illuminated inside the castles at night with color-changing LED lights that twinkle to music. They'll feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towering ice formations.

Lake Geneva Ice Castles are expected to open in late December.

If you want to be notified of opening dates and ticket sales, CLICK HERE.

Want to be part of the Ice Castles team? Lake Geneva Ice Castles are hiring seasonal workers for build crew, event staff and management roles. The requirements: Must love working outdoors and making people smile.

42.589981 -88.436186