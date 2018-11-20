× Ice cream shop manager arrested, accused of molesting 4 girls, ages 14-17

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida ice cream shop manager has been arrested, accused of molesting four underage girls.

On Monday, Pinellas County deputies arrested 62-year-old Leonardo Ramos, of St. Petersburg, on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and two counts of simple battery.

Deputies say that Ramos was the manager at Kohr Family Frozen Custard located at 12831 Village Boulevard in Madeira Beach. The four female victims’ ages ranged from 14 to 17 years old at the time of the criminal acts, which all occurred at the ice cream shop.

According to detectives, one of the victims reported to deputies she was the victim of inappropriate sexual contact on July 28, 2018. The victim later told detectives that Ramos had grabbed her buttocks and breasts on the outside of her clothing on multiple occasions.

Detectives interviewed three other female victims, ages 14, 15, and 17, who reported similar repeated criminal acts committed by Ramos between April 7, 2018, and July 20, 2018. These acts included Ramos reportedly grabbing the victims’ buttocks, placing his hands under the victims’ shirt, and on the victims’ bra and breast.

Detectives say one of the complaints included Ramos kissing the victim’s neck and sucking the victim’s ear while not allowing the victim to go free.

On Monday, detectives interviewed Ramos at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office where he reportedly admitted to “patting the victims’ buttocks.”

Through various investigative techniques, detectives say they were able to confirm the allegations.

Ramos was transported to Pinellas County Jail without incident. He was released after he posted his $21,000 bond.