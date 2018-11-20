× It’s not just you: Facebook experiences massive outage

MILWAUKEE — Facebook not working for you? You are not the only one. The social network has been experiencing problems since 7:41 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector, a page specialized in monitoring these situations.

According to the portal, most people have reported a total Facebook blackout (44%), 33% have problems logging in with their name and password, and 21% have reported problems with Facebook applications.

The social network has not commented on the problems.