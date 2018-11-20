Prosecutors: Woman sexually assaulted by multiple men for hours after using dating app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Prosecutors say a meet-up using a social media app ended with a Milwaukee woman being blindfolded and sexually assaulted at gunpoint -- and they fear there could be more victims out there.

Developers of the app called "Tagged," advertised as a place to chill, chat and go live, say they have 300 million registered users. Its features are similar to the dating app Tinder. Prosecutors say it was used to commit heinous crimes.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man faces serious criminal charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman in the city. The accused is Davoncia McAfee. He faces the following criminal charges:

First degree sexual assault (forcibly aiding & abetting), as a party to a crime

Kidnapping (carries forcibly), as a party to a crime

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim in this case met with Milwaukee police on Tuesday, Nov. 13 to report a sexual assault. The 19-year-old woman told police "she met an individual named 'Kels' on an app called 'Tagged'" and they decided to meet up near the intersection of 58th and Hampton.

The complaint indicates after the woman got into a vehicle with McAfee, a second male "popped up from the back seat and wrapped his arm around her face and neck. This individual then pointed what felt like a small-caliber handgun to the back of her neck and then he said, 'get back here.' This individual then placed a black stretchy blindfold over her eyes."

According to the criminal complaint, McAfee drove for approximately 15 minutes before coming to a stop. The complaint says the woman was then led up a set of stairs into an apartment where the alleged victim said "she heard at least six different voices in the home." The complaint indicates "for approximately five hours" the woman was sexually assaulted by McAfee and several others in the apartment. Eventually "they agreed to take (the woman) back to her car, and her blindfold was on during this time." When the woman was dropped off, the people inside the vehicle "told her not to turn around or they would 'blow her head off.'"

Once home, the complaint indicates the woman "created a Facebook post using the pictures from the defendant's Tagged account asking for help identifying 'Kels.'" With help from police, they later determined the suspect being sought was Davoncia Kelly McAfee.

On Nov. 13, a detective with the Milwaukee Police Department interviewed McAfee and "he denied raping any women and denied having a Tagged account." The next day when he was pressed by police to provide more information, McAfee stated, "(Expletive). I'll tell you the truth."

The complaint indicates McAfee "admitted that dates were set up on the internet and that the dates were for sex." He said "females would then be taken into the apartment and sexually assaulted" -- and that "he was the driver for at least five of the incidents."

A search for evidence at the residence where the alleged assaults happened turned up a handgun, ammunition and the ID card of the alleged victim in this case.

McAfee made his initial appearance in court on Monday, Nov. 18. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 28.

Meanwhile, FOX6 did not receive a response from the app developer as to whether they are assisting with the investigation.