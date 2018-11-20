‘Should not be ignored:’ Aldermen Donovan, Borkowski address homelessness in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Alderman Bob Donovan and Alderman Mark Borkowski on Tuesday, Nov. 20 held a news conference to address homelessness in Milwaukee.

Alderman Donovan, chair of the Public Safety and Health Committee, said homelessness is “a complex and multifaceted problem but one that cannot and should not be ignored.”

“Here we are just a few days before Thanksgiving and unfortunately we are dealing with a homeless crisis that seems bigger than ever,” said Alderman Donovan.

Milw aldermen Donovan and Borkowski asking Marquette to help provide a shelter for the homeless. This is a homeless tent city at 6th and Clybourn pic.twitter.com/sKGIbdooSb — Myra Sanchick (@myrasanchick) November 20, 2018

Alderman Donovan announced an effort to involve the private sector to help address the needs of homeless people, and also scheduled a special meeting of the Public Safety and Health Committee next week at City Hall to address the issue.

The alderman said he intends to invite city, county and state officials to the special meeting next week, as well as representatives of local outreach organizations.