× ‘Thonsgiving:’ Thon Maker, Bucks center, helps dish out Thanksgiving meals for kids

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Bucks star helped made a big difference on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Thon Maker, Bucks center, helped dish out Thanksgiving meals for dozens of kids from the Milwaukee area with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee.

Maker said he has been wanting to get involved with the group to try to make an impact on kids in the area.

“I don’t take being in this position for granted. I just take it day by day and continue to work on my on-court, but the most important part is being a great person off the court,” said Maker.

Maker said his family won’t be able to make it to Milwaukee for Thanksgiving this year, so he’ll be with Malcolm Brogdon and his family.