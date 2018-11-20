× ‘Wasn’t a big deal:’ Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old boy injured

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police have released surveillance photos of a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in which an 11-year-old boy was injured.

It happened on Wednesday, Nov. 14 near 68th and Milwaukee Avenue around 3 p.m.

Police said the boy was attempting to walk across the street when he was struck. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a 1997-2005 Buick Century, tan in color, with no license plates. It has a trailer hitch and a piece of paper taped up in the rear driver’s side window.

The striking driver has been described as a man, black, between the ages of 40 and 50, weighing between 200 and 230 pounds, with a graying, scruffy beard.

Police said the suspect initially stopped, but then commented to a witness that the incident “wasn’t a big deal,” and fled southbound on 68th Street.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to please contact police.