6 exercise, diet and motivational tips to help you get back on track after Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE -- We've all been there at some point -- you overeat to the point that you're uncomfortable, tired and maybe even mad at yourself. Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with some exercise, diet and motivational tips to help you get back on track.

First Forgive Yourself & Reframe

• Dwelling on your binge will only make you more upset, which could lead to additional emotional overeating down the road.

• Just one overindulgent meal won`t do too much damage to your health or weight.

• Reframe your thought process after a binge. Are your thoughts true, helpful, or over exaggerated?

Prioritize Sleep

• Getting enough sleep (7-9 hours) after an episode of overeating is a good way to fight off cravings and get the next day off on the right foot.

• Focus on building a healthy sleep routine. Speak to your doctor if you have difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.

• Ghrelin is a hormone that stimulates hunger in the brain, while leptin is a hormone released from fat cells that signals fullness and suppresses hunger. Ghrelin increases, and leptin decreases with lack of sleep.

Don't Punish Yourself by Skipping Meals. Rather Fill Up with Protein & Veggies

• Skipping meals may increase hunger and appetite, leading to another round of overeating.

• If you`re hungry between meals, eat something. Don`t deprive yourself of food as punishment. Focus on what you can do differently next time and resume a 'clean' eating pattern.

• Vegetables are high in fiber, which helps promote the feelings of fullness, as does protein.

Break a Sweat

• Going for a walk right after you've overeaten can help you clear your mind and will make your body feel better, too.

• Exercising the day after a binge can help deliver oxygen to the digestive tract, which keeps food moving through smoothly and can help reduce bloating caused by overeating.

Dodge the Scale for Two Days

• Wait two days before weighing yourself to see what effect, if any, overeating had.

• Water retention is common after a binge.

Break Up with Trigger Foods

• Toss (or give away) trigger foods in your kitchen, office and car. Avoid the temptation.