Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to help with California wildfire relief

CHICO — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is partnering with North Valley Community Foundation and donating $1 million to help with recovery following the California wildfires.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

“I’m partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation and donating $1 million to help with recovery and eventual rebuild of these communities. On top of what I’m contributing, my incredible long-time partner, State Farm, through it’s State Farm Neighborhood of Good will donate $1 up to $1 million for every retweet of this post until Sunday, Nov. 25 using the #retweet4good.”