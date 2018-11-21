Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to help with California wildfire relief

CHICO — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is partnering with North Valley Community Foundation and donating $1 million to help with recovery following the California wildfires.
“I’m partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation and donating $1 million to help with recovery and eventual rebuild of these communities. On top of what I’m contributing, my incredible long-time partner, State Farm, through it’s State Farm Neighborhood of Good will donate $1 up to $1 million for every retweet of this post until Sunday, Nov. 25 using the #retweet4good.”
39.728494 -121.837478